1,056-pound pumpkin captures blue ribbon at Virginia State Fair

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Giant vegetables captured blue ribbons at this year’s Virginia State Fair.

The giant pumpkin winner weighed 1,056 pounds and was grown by Bradley Orndorff, of Shenandoah County. The state fair giant pumpkin record is 1,340.7 pounds set by Hank Houston, of Spotsylvania County, in 2015. Orndorff is also the winner of the largest long gourd, weighing in at 72.5 pounds.

The winning giant watermelon weighed 209.5 pounds and was grown by Luke Williams, of King and Queen County.

Luke Williams, first place watermelon winner.

The giant tomato weighed in at 1 pound, 4.7 ounces and was grown by Bruce Lynch, of Louisa County. The blue ribbon for largest field pumpkin was awarded to Wells, the former giant watermelon record-holder.

Dustin Price, of Henrico County, set a new state record for a giant bushel gourd. His entry weighed 344 pounds.

“We wanted to give more growers the opportunity to compete with other types of vegetables,” said Stuart Sanders, the fair’s assistant executive director. “People enjoy seeing the giant pumpkins and watermelons so much that we wanted to give them even more incredible produce to view.”

All the winners are displayed in the horticulture tent in the fair’s Harvest Landing area.

The fair will run through Oct. 6 at The Meadow Event Park.