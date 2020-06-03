10th GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced Wednesday that since March, a total of 10 employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employee, a bus operator, is not believed to be connected to any previous staff cases,” GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said in an emailed statement. “The last time Case 10 was on duty was May 27; testing occurred on May 30. Case 10 is currently quarantined with mild symptoms.”

The transit company still plans to hold voluntary, on-site, coronavirus testing events for GRTC and First Transit employees beginning June 8.

