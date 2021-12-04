$113 million committed to new Fall Line Trail, other projects

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA) has committed $113 million to a variety of infrastructure projects in Central Virginia, including the Fall Line Trail.

The CVTA distributes revenue from Central Virginia cities and counties to develop regional transportation projects. In addition to the Fall Line Trail, a nature trail that will stretch from Petersburg to Ashland, funding was directed to improvements to I-64 in Goochland County and the Capital Trail in Charles City County.

