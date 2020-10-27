1,200 free coat drive aims to help Stafford County students keep warm

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Temperatures may be in the high 60s this week, but local volunteers in Stafford County are coming together to distribute coats for students in need.

Stafford County Public Schools, Stafford County Government Fire & Rescue, Mountain View Fire & Safety Association and local volunteers will hand out more than 1,200 new winter coats to students on Wednesday, Oct. 28, as part of an Operation Warm initiative.

The giveaway begins at 8 a.m. at Mountain View Fire & Rescue, located at 924 Kellogg Mill Road.

As a safety precaution, all coats will be pre-wrapped. Participants are required to wear face masks.

The schedule is as followed:

Coat Sorting: 8 a.m. – noon

Elementary School Coat Pick Up: noon -1 p.m.

Middle and High School Pick Up: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

