12th annual Unity Ride for sickle cell awareness

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This past Saturday people from all over Central Virginia gathered for a “Unity Ride” to bring awareness to sickle cell disease.

The motorcycle ride started at the Steel Horse Harley-Davidson Motorcycle shop on Hull Street and ended at Pop’s Bar and Grill in Midlothian. The goal was to raise awareness about sickle cell disease and raise money for research.

People on motorcycles gather for the 12th annual unity ride for sickle cell. (Photo: 8News)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sickle cell is is a rare genetic disorder that impacts red blood cells.

“It was so many of our friends and family struck by this disease,” one of the event organizers told 8News Saturday. “It just brought it to our heart that we could do something here to bring awareness to sickle cell. There are over 4,000 plus residents in the state of Virginia who are impacted by sickle cell disease.”

This was the 12th annual ride for unity. All proceeds went to MCV Foundation for continuing research.