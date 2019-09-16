12th case of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health District (CHD) confirmed the county’s 12th case of Legionnaires’ disease. This comes after samples taken from several Chesterfield locations found the bacteria that can cause the disease.

CHD said in a July release that there were 10 verified cases, all since the start of May, reported among older adults and people with medical conditions. The CHD’s director, Dr. Alexander Samuel, told 8News in early August that the county’s 11th case was contracted by an elderly person.

As of Sept. 12, the CHD said there have been a dozen confirmed cases among older adults and people with certain medical conditions since May 1.

Several Chesterfield schools have recently tested positive for Legionella bacteria. The school’s cooling towers have been cleaned, and no children have been infected.

Legionnaires’ disease, which is caused by the Legionella bacteria that naturally live in lakes in streams, is a type of pneumonia, according to CHD. The bacteria is a concern when it’s aerosolized into small droplets into private water systems — like cooling towers, hot tubs, and fountains.

You can find more information about Legionnaires’ disease here.



