12th GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced Friday that since March, a total of 12 employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s a dozen confirmed cases over a 10-week span.

“The employee is not believed to be connected to any previous staff cases,” GRTC said in a statement. The employee, whose job title was never specified by GRTC, last worked on Tuesday, June 2. The GRTC employee was tested on Thursday, June 4.

The employee is currently hospitalized as a result of underlying health conditions.

“My thoughts are with our employees and their families who are still fighting from serious complications associated with COVID-19,” GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said. “Hundreds of our staff have already been tested, some more than once. We continue to encourage testing and repeat testing with paid-quarantines for our front-line workforce as they continue to support the community by maintaining essential mobility services during the COVID pandemic.”

The transit company reminds s citizens that voluntary, on-site, coronavirus testing events for GRTC and First Transit employees will begin on Monday, June 8.

