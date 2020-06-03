13-year-old arrested in the murder of Tessa Majors pleads guilty

18-year-old Barnard freshman Tessa Majors was fatally stabbed in a park in Manhattan, sending shock waves through the college and wider Columbia University community.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A 13-year-old boy has pleaded guilty in connection with the murder of a Charlottesville native.

Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old Barnard freshman, was fatally stabbed in New York City Park in December. The 13-year-old pleading guilty is one of three teenagers charged in what police call a “mugging gone wrong.”

Two 14-year-old boys have also been charged as adults.

