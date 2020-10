LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing teen!

Chevette Renae Shortridge was last seen on Monday, October 26 at around 9 p.m. in Mineral.

Shortridge was wearing a grey Abercrombie hoodie and black Under Armour shorts when she went missing.

If you have any information, please call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 504-967-1234.