COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Furry friends and their handlers at the Colonial Heights Animal Control and Shelter received a very special treat on Tuesday.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, members of the United States Army and the Marine Corps paid a visit to the shelter on July 19 to assist staff and provide care to animals. The service men and women walked dogs and spent quality time with cats and other critters, all while learning about the shelter’s efforts to serve the city and its animals.

“We had Army and Marines on hand and we are super thankful for all their hard work especially in this heat!!!” shelter staff wrote in a post on Facebook.

Check out some photos from yesterday’s visit below.

Service members in the U.S. Army and Marine Corps visited the Colonial Heights Animal Control and Shelter on Tuesday, July 19. Photo: Colonial Heights Animal Services

