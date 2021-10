ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police troopers assisted drivers with tire changes or made arrangements for repairs after 15 vehicles suffered damages on I-95.

State police told 8News in an email that the vehicles were damaged when they ran over debris (a piece of metal) that possibly fell from a truck this morning shortly after 11 a.m.

No one was injured, authorities said.

