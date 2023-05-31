Kaleigh Jimerson was reported missing at 2:37 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. Credit: Ashland Police

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing and possibly endangered 16-year-old girl.

Kaleigh Jimerson was reported missing at 2:37 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. She was last

seen at her home at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, police said. She was wearing a blue sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Jimerson has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She also has two nose piercings.

Kaleigh Jimerson. Credit: Ashland Police Department

According to police, Jimerson possibly left home without her prescribed medication, which has caused concern for her well-being.

There is no indication of foul play, according to the Ashland Police Department.

If you have seen Jimerson or have any information about her whereabouts, call 804-365-6140.