AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the township of Amelia Court House.

At around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, deputies were called to the 4000 block of Richmond Road for an allegedly accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Upon their arrival, deputies reportedly found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Deputies reportedly provided medical treatment until Emergency Services arrived, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, according to a statement from police.

No further details are being released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.