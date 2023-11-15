RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 1,500 old or torn American flags were delivered to the Virginia War Memorial.

Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes delivered the 1,600 American flags for proper disposal during a ceremony.

The effort is part of the funeral home’s exchange program, allowing families to exchange any old, torn or soiled American flag for a new three-by-five-foot one.

Courtesy: 8News

Courtesy: 8News

Courtesy: 8News

“Each of these well-worn symbols of our great nation represents a home’s pride in our country’s heritage and its hope for our country’s future,” said Krystina Diman, president of Woody and Nelson Funeral Homes. “They were respectfully flown by families of all income levels, political ideologies, religious beliefs, racial backgrounds and gender identifications: their commonality was, and continues to be, their love of the United States.”

Flags were disposed of at 1 p.m. and represent the most flags ever returned in the exchange program.