POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has taken a juvenile suspect into custody after they allegedly led law enforcement in a chase on Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle that had been clocked speeding at 126 mph on Route 288, 61 mph over the speed limit of 65 mph. According to authorities, the motorcyclist — identified as a 17-year-old boy — attempted to flee and a pursuit was initiated by law enforcement.

State Police reported that they aided in the pursuit.

The police chase came to an end when the motorcyclist pulled over at the intersection of Route 60 and Trenholm Road in Powhatan. He was taken into custody and is being held in the county’s juvenile detention center on multiple charges.

Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office reports that there were no injuries or damage to property during the incident.