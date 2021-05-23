17-year-old dies,13-year-old seriously hurt after car overturns in Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Anderson Highway just east of Stavemill Road.

Authorities say around 1:05 pm., a Toyota sedan was traveling east on Anderson Highway when it ran off the road to the left, re-entered the roadway and then ran off the road to the right. The vehicle then ran off the road to the left, overturned and hit a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old female died from her injuries on the scene. The passenger, a 13-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

