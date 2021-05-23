17-year-old dies,13-year-old seriously hurt after car overturns in Powhatan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sirenssssssssss_389064

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Anderson Highway just east of Stavemill Road.

Authorities say around 1:05 pm., a Toyota sedan was traveling east on Anderson Highway when it ran off the road to the left, re-entered the roadway and then ran off the road to the right. The vehicle then ran off the road to the left, overturned and hit a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old female died from her injuries on the scene. The passenger, a 13-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events