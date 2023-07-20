PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince George are conducting a shooting investigation after an 18-year-old was found on the road suffering from gunshot wounds.

At 2:37 a.m. on July 20, the Prince George Police Department responded to the 6400 block of Blair Court for the reports of a person shot. Once officers arrived on scene and found a male victim lying on the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead by Prince George Fire and EMS. He was identified as 18-year-old Rashad James of Dinwiddie County.

Detectives are investigating the incident and searching for suspects. Any information is requested to be shared with Prince George Police at 804-733-2773.