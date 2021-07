Jasmine E. Williamson, 18, of Powhatan VA., was the driver and sole occupant of the Volvo, VSP said. She was not wearing a seatbelt. (Photo: VSP)

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Powhatan.

According to Virginia State Police, Jasmine E. Williamson of Powhatan was driving a 2008 Volvo SUV headed west on Route 60 (Anderson highway) when she crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and struck trees.

Williamson was not wearing a seatbelt, authorities said. She died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.