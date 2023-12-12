HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate after an 18-year-old was killed in a crash near Courthouse Park over the weekend.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, deputies were called to the 13000 block of Hanover Courthouse Road near Depot Road for a reported single-vehicle crash.

According to police, the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet sedan — now identified as 18-year-old Berend High of Woodford — was headed south on Hanover Courthouse Road when he hit a large tree branch in the roadway.

The branch caused High to lose control of his vehicle, drive off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Hanover County Fire and EMS pronounced High — the sole occupant of the vehicle — dead at the scene.

“Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Berend High during this difficult time.”