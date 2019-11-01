1  of  5
18-year-old man killed in New Kent County crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say an 18-year-old man was killed in a crash in New Kent County early Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:40 a.m. on Route 60, half a mile west of King Boulevard.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2012 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Jace T. Jefferson, 18, of Providence Forge, Va., was traveling eastbound when it ran off the road to the left and hit several trees.

Jefferson died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing his seat belt, VSP said.

Fatigue is being considered one of the factors into the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation, VSP said.

