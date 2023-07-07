KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Purina, and its parent company Nestlé, have completed construction on a $182 million expansion project to the King William factory located on Dunluce Road.

The project has added 138,000 square feet of factory space which the company claims will expand production on a number of cat litter products and will create 20 new jobs.

The facility will also introduce a new technical training center — including digital tools and replicas of production equipment — for employee onboarding.

“We are truly committed to investing in our facilities, our employees, and the King William community,” said Mackenzie Browning, Purina factory manager at King William. “Our team worked tirelessly and safely to complete the expansion project, and I am extremely proud of their efforts. We value the support of the King William community and look forward to ongoing collaborations.”

According to the company, Purina is the largest employer in King William County and supports multiple organizations in the community, including the Regional Animal Shelter, Henrico Humane Society, King William Fire and Emergency Services and the King William Sheriff’s department.