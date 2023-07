JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a 19-year-old drowned at College Creek Park.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, crews responded to a call for a water rescue. The victim was said to have been swimming with his family in the area when he went under and never resurfaced.

Officials identified the victim as Otoniel Marroquin. Around 8:30 p.m. Rescue crews were able to recover Marroquin’s body about 100-150 yards from the shoreline after an extensive multi-agency search.