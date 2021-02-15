19-year-old dies at hospital following Saturday morning crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after a crash on Route 60 in Powhatan County. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Police responded to the 2700 block of the highway to discover that a 2008 Toyota Tacoma had run off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old John M. Jeffers from Powhatan County, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Jeffers did not survive and passed away at the hospital.

He was wearing his seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events