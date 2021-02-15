19-year-old dies at hospital following Saturday morning crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after a crash on Route 60 in Powhatan County. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Police responded to the 2700 block of the highway to discover that a 2008 Toyota Tacoma had run off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old John M. Jeffers from Powhatan County, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Jeffers did not survive and passed away at the hospital.

He was wearing his seatbelt.