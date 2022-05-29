LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 was recorded in Goochland County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicenter was near Interstate 64 in the far Northwestern part of Goochland, just south of the Louisa County line and east of the Fluvanna County line.

The quake happened just before 2:15 p.m. on Sunday. The depth is estimated to have been 7 kilometers or roughly 4.35 miles. Another earthquake was recorded nearby nearly a week ago.

The 2011 earthquake that originated in Louisa and was felt from Northern Virginia to Richmond had a magnitude of 5.8.