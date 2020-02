LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 2.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Louisa County Monday morning. Did you feel it?

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck around 5:04 a.m., about 5 miles or so south of Louisa, near Vigor and Quail.

The USGS recorded it as a 2.7 magnitude earthquake.

No damages or injuries have been reported.