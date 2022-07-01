CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after 12 people were hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Cumberland County.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department and Virginia State Police troopers responded to Oak Hill Road near the intersection of Trents Mill Road for a vehicle accident with reported injuries.

Upon their arrival, crews discovered that a white 2019 Chevrolet van with 12 occupants had been traveling on Oak Hill Road when it reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver — identified as 20-year-old Luca P. Gonzalez of Spotsylvania — was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An adult passenger — identified as 21-year-old Felix Rodriguez of Lovingston — was also transported for treatment of minor injuries. Both adults were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

The other 10 passengers were male teenagers that all sustained injuries of varying severity. All of them were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment and one 16-year-old with more severe injuries was transported by helicopter.

According to police, all injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Assistance was provided by the Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services and Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.