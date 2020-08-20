2 cases of COVID-19 reported in Louisa County Public Schools during the first week of school

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley said in a video update Wednesday that a staff member at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School and a student at Trevilians Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district said they are working closely with the Thomas Jefferson Health District.

The health district told LCPS that both cases are “examples of outside transmission,” meaning the individuals contracted COVID-19 away from the school buildings.

Straley said that in both cases only a few students and staff members came into contact with the infected teacher and student. The health district has called everyone who they considered might be at risk of COVID-19 due to close contact with the individuals.

“We want to be as transparent as possible with our ‘Team LCPS’ family throughout this process,” Straley said.

The superintendent said that the rising cases in Louisa County can affect the cases in schools. The school district will continue to monitor the county’s cases and work closely with the health district.

“As we have stated from the very beginning, we ask you to be prepared and have a plan if we were directed for all our students to go virtual for any period of time,” Straley said.