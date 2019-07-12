2 cows found dead on Buckingham County farm

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family is calling for Buckingham County to investigate after two cows from a neighboring farm were found dead Friday morning.

Kenneth Mount and his son, Kenneth Mount Jr. say the cows found dead were malnourished for years. Both have made several calls to Buckingham County Animal Control, but nothing was done.

They believe the two cows died from being underfed and then escaping and eating a large amount of food.

The cause of death is under investigation, but a local veterinarian says this is possible.

“We have a group of cattle that definitely have poor body condition scores, which would probably tell us that the cattle have not been getting the proper nutrition,” Dr. Bryan Auten told 8News.

He added: “Any change in an animal’s diet, a quick change, can be detrimental.”

Buckingham County Animal Control says the incident is under investigation. Charges are pending.

The two dead cattle were taken to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in Lynchburg to be looked at by the Medical Examiner’s Office.