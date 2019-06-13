2 dogs shot dead after attacking woman, deputy in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say two dogs were shot dead after they attacked a woman and deputy at a Spotsylvania County home Wednesday.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Stonewell Lane at about 4:30 p.m. for a report of a dog attack. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was being attacked by two dogs, who live in her home.

When deputies tried to get the dogs off the woman, the dogs turned their aggression towards the deputies. One of the deputies was bitten, causing “significant injury” to his upper leg area, authorities said.

Deputies had to shoot the dogs in order to stop the attacks, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman, believed to be in her mid-twenties, was taken to a local hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries. The deputy who was also transported to a local hospital, was treated and later released, authorities said.

The two dogs, believed to be Cane Corso’s, were taken to a local emergency animal hospital, where they died of their wounds.

The incident remains under investigation.

