2 firefighters treated for heat-related illness after battle with Dinwiddie house fire

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with heat-related illnesses following a house fire in Dinwiddie County on Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Photo: Dinwiddie County Fire & EMS Facebook)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with heat-related illnesses following a structure fire in Dinwiddie Sunday afternoon.

That’s according to the county’s fire department who says in a Facebook post that another firefighter was also treated at the scene.

Crews responded to a two-story house fire around 3:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of Boydton Plank Road. Officials say the blaze started in the garage and quickly spread to the attic and second floor of the neighboring home.

Fire damage caused a partial collapse to the dwelling, firefighters added, but all occupants had already safely evacuated.

Eventually the fire was fully extinguished.

The origin of the fire is under investigation. Fire crews say, however, that the blaze may have ignited accidentally.