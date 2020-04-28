2 Hanover residents killed in fatal crash in King William County

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State authorities said Tuesday that two Hanover County residents died in a single-vehicle crash in King William County over the weekend.

Virginia State Police troopers responded to a crash on Route 30 in King William, less than half a mile north of Globe Road, on April 25 at 8:31 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south when the driver, identified as Jared C. Belton, lost control of the vehicle and crossed the northbound lanes of Route 30.

According to state police, the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck an embankment before overturning and striking two trees. The crash caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

Belton, a 23-year-old from Mechanicsville, and a passenger in the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Logan A. Jenks from Ashland, died from their injuries at the scene, authorities confirmed. Jenks was not wearing his seat belt, according to police, and it is unclear whether Belton was wearing his seat belt.

Police said that speed is being considered as a factor into the crash. An investigation remains underway.

LATEST HEADLINES: