2 hurt after log truck overturns, loses haul on Route 360 in Amelia

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were hurt in a multivehicle crash on Route 360 involving an overturned log truck Tuesday night.

Police say the driver of the log truck and a female passenger in a 2016 Nissan Sentra suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the trailer hauling logs was traveling northbound on Route 360 when it entered the intersection and struck the Nissan Sentra. The Nissan Sentra was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Route 604 to eastbound Route 360.

The crash caused the log truck to overturn and lose its load of logs onto the eastbound lanes of Route 360, causing a fuel leak.

The driver of the log truck, Adam Corbin, 31, of Meherrin, is charged with failure to yield the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.

