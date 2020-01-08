1  of  4
Breaking News
2 hurt after log truck overturns, loses haul on Route 360 in Amelia Man sought in Spotsylvania County shooting Pence briefs Congress on Iranian strikes Iran state TV: Tehran fires at Iraqi base housing US troops
Closings & Delays
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

2 hurt after log truck overturns, loses haul on Route 360 in Amelia

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were hurt in a multivehicle crash on Route 360 involving an overturned log truck Tuesday night.

Police say the driver of the log truck and a female passenger in a 2016 Nissan Sentra suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the trailer hauling logs was traveling northbound on Route 360 when it entered the intersection and struck the Nissan Sentra. The Nissan Sentra was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Route 604 to eastbound Route 360. 

The crash caused the log truck to overturn and lose its load of logs onto the eastbound lanes of Route 360, causing a fuel leak.

The driver of the log truck, Adam Corbin, 31, of Meherrin, is charged with failure to yield the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.  

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events