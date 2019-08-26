2 injured after tractor-trailer crashes into school bus in Caroline County

A tractor-trailer driver has been charged after a crash involving a school bus that sent two students to the hospital in Caroline County Monday morning.

The crash occurred at around 7:55 a.m. on Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard), just east of Route 676 (Devils Three Jump).

According to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, traffic was stopped as the school bus was picking up a student. The approaching tractor-trailer noticed the traffic and swerved into the left lane and then off the roadway into the median. As the school bus was pulling away, the tractor-trailer driver lost control and swerved back onto the roadway where it struck the bus, forcing it off the road.

The school bus driver and 23 students who were en route to Bowling Green Elementary School were evaluated at the scene. Two students were taken to the hospital for treatment of ‘minor injuries,’ authorities said.

“We are thankful that there were no fatalities in this crash as it could have been much worse,” Sheriff Tony Lippa said in a release. “We are grateful for the coordination of the other agencies and county departments who assisted in this crash.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 41-year-old Anderson Williams of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged with reckless driving — failure to maintain proper control.

Authorities from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, VDOT, Caroline Fire/EMS, and CCPS all responded to the scene.