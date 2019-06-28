2 injured in crash involving military vehicle

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say two people were injured in a crash involving a military vehicle and a tractor-trailer in Nottoway County Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Route 460 east near Cox Road.

Virginia State Police on the scene told 8News a military Humvee from Fort Pickett was taking a left turn onto westbound Cox Road when it was hit by a tractor-trailer heading eastbound on Route 460.

Two people in the military Humvee were injured. The male driver had serious injuries and was flown to the hospital. A female passenger in the Humvee was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of minor to serious injuries, State Police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

State Police said charges are pending at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

8News has a crew on the scene working to gather more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.