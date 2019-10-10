1  of  3
Breaking News
Students at N.B. Clements Junior High in Prince George County evacuated due to possible gas leak Blown transformer knocks out power at Henrico elementary school; students to be dismissed early Reported electrical fire at VCU’s Crenshaw House closes portion of W. Franklin Street

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash after police stop

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are injured after a vehicle sped off from a traffic stop, according to police.

Henrico Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle and the vehicle did not stop, according to police.

The vehicle struck other vehicles on Azalea Avenue near Chamberlayne Road.  Two patients have been transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richmond and Henrico Police are investigating the crash.

All westbound lanes of Azalea Avenue are closed from Old Brook Road to Chamberlayne Road. Eastbound Azalea Avenue has been reduced to one lane. Use Laburnum Avenue and Wilkinson Road as alternate routes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events