2 injured in multi-vehicle crash after police stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are injured after a vehicle sped off from a traffic stop, according to police.

Henrico Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle and the vehicle did not stop, according to police.

The vehicle struck other vehicles on Azalea Avenue near Chamberlayne Road. Two patients have been transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richmond and Henrico Police are investigating the crash.

All westbound lanes of Azalea Avenue are closed from Old Brook Road to Chamberlayne Road. Eastbound Azalea Avenue has been reduced to one lane. Use Laburnum Avenue and Wilkinson Road as alternate routes.