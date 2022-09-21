RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The two people killed in a boat crash during a fishing tournament on Lake Chesdin were brothers, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said that a jon boat and a bass boat collided as they were going around a cove in the lake. Two people were rescued and two others did not resurface and died, according to authorities.

A Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson identified Kenneth Ellett and Johnthan Jackson as the victims.

Ellett, a 33-year-old living in Petersburg, and Jackson, a 25-year-old from Richmond, were brothers and were not wearing personal flotation devices at the time, according to the spokesperson. Authorities said the other two people involved in the crash were also not wearing lifejackets.

Authorities were called to the scene after receiving reports of a collision during the Lake Chesdin Summer Classic, a bass fishing tournament held on Sept. 17. An investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

Lake Chesdin, a 3,100-acre water supply reservoir on the Chesterfield County-Dinwiddie County line, is run by the Appomattox River Water Authority.

Stay with 8News for updates.