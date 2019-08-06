2 killed, toddler seriously injured in Prince Edward County crash

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man and a woman were killed and a toddler was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Price Edward County last week.

The crash occurred July 31 at 6:37 p.m. on Route 658, east of Route 650, according to Virginia State Police. Investigators say a 1995 Ford Explorer was traveling along Route 658 when it first ran off the left side of the road and then crossed back over the roadway before running off the right side where the vehicle then overturned several times, ejecting both the driver and one passenger.

The driver, 61-year-old Willie K. Paterson, of Farmville, died at the scene.

The other passenger who was ejected, 38-year-old Catrisa L. Paterson, of Pamplin, was transported to Southside Community Hospital where died later died that same night.

A 2-year-old boy who was also in the vehicle was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of ‘serious injuries,’ according to VSP. Investigators say the child was not secured in a child safety seat. No update has been given on the child’s condition.

A 17-year-old passenger was also injured in the wreck. VSP said he was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

Neither of the two who were killed were wearing seat belts and the toddler was also not properly secured in a child safety seat.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.