2 more Regal theatres in Richmond area reopen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Movie lovers, rejoice! Regal is resuming theatre operations are two more locations in the Richmond area.

The movie theatres at Virginia Center and UA West Tower Cinemas will reopen today, Friday, May 21. These two additional theatres will join the four others that Regal previously reopened.

Opening Friday, May 21

Regal Virginia Center (10091 Jeb Stuart Parkway, Glen Allen, VA)

Regal UA West Tower Cinemas (8998 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA)

Previously opened locations

Regal Commonwealth & IMAX (5001 Commonwealth Centre Pkwy, Midlothian, VA)

Regal Short Pump & IMAX (11650 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA)

Regal Southpark Mall (300 Southpark Circle, Colonial Heights, VA)

Regal Westchester Commons (361 Perimeter Drive, Midlothian, VA)

“Lionsgate’s Spiral will headline our new movies including Wrath of Man and Those Who Wish Me Dead along with a full slate of additional titles,” Regal said in a release.

Masks are still required by Regal and COVID-19 protocols and guidelines are still in place. Masks can only be removed while eating and drinking when seated in an auditorium.

Movie tickets are available on Regal’s website: REGmovies.com.