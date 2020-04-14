2 nursing home residents in Colonial Heights die from COVID-19

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Two nursing home residents in Colonial Heights died from COVID-19 last week, the director of the Chesterfield Health District Dr. Alexander Samuel confirmed Tuesday.

The district, which has five virus outbreaks according to the Virginia Department of Health, includes health departments from Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and the City of Colonial Heights. Samuel did not provide which nursing homes the residents lived in but said the department is looking into possible sources of exposure.

“Last Friday, the Colonial Heights Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center released information about COVID-19 positive cases and two fatalities. Health department staff are investigating potential sources of exposure and providing guidance and resources to the facility management to help in protecting both residents and staff,” Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a statement to 8News. “Moving forward we will not be providing numbers in individual facilities to protect patient privacy.”

“Individuals in the community should note that the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, including the Chesterfield Health District, is experiencing widespread community transmission of COVID-19. Residents should assume the risk of exposure is everywhere and behave accordingly, regardless of the details of specific numbers and locations of cases,” the statement from Samuel continued.

