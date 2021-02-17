2 people injured in early morning Stafford County house fire

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Fire and Rescue said they responded to an early morning house fire that resulted in a ‘total loss’ of the home and injured two people.

SCFR said units were dispatched to a structure fire just after 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 00 block of Randolph Road near the intersection of Jefferson Street.

They said the first crews arrived in less than five minutes and reported smoke and fire coming from a single-family home. Firefighters managed to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The only occupant of the home was transported to the hospital for injuries. There is no word about their condition at this time. In addition, SCFR said one firefighter was transported to the hospital for a minor injury.

The department said the home is considered a total loss as a result of the fire, and the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. SCFR said it is unknown at this time if smoke alarms were present and working at the time of the fire.

SCFR said its crews were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Spotsylvania County Fire and Rescue and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.