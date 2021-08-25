2 people killed during collision on I-64 in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two adults were killed after the SUV they were traveling in collided with a dump truck on I-64 in Louisa County.

“The preliminary investigation reveals a Honda SUV was heading east when it struck the rear of a 1990 GMC Dump truck,” Virginia State Police said. They said the crash happened at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday.

Virginia State Police is leading the investigation and told 8News the dump truck appears to have been traveling significantly below the speed limit. When asked if the driver will be facing any charges, Public Information Officer Sergeant Dylan Davenport said the investigating trooper is still gathering information.

The two adults inside the SUV died at the scene. They were both wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the dump truck, a 51-year-old man of Fluvanna County, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.