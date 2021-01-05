2 people killed in crash on Richmond Turnpike

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Caroline County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened on Route 301- Richmond Turnpike near Doggetts Fork Road.

The initial investigation reveals that a Ford Explorer was headed north when it attempted to pass traffic in a no passing zone.

VSP said the driver tried to avoid traffic in the southbound lanes but ran off the road into the southbound shoulder and overturned. The truck came to a stop against a tree.

Authorities said the driver and passenger both died at the scene.

Drivers should expect delays in that area because all lanes are closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.