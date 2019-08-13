2 pot-belly pigs adopted by Powhatan family

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you remember the Penny and Patsy?

Richmond Police and Richmond Animal Care and Control rescued two pigs that were walking along Hopkins Road last Friday.

RPD announced that the two pigs were adopted by a Powhatan family that has experience with pot-belly pigs.

RELATED: Hogging the sidewalk: Officers corral 2 pot-belly pigs on the loose in Richmond

“The pigs had a lovely time at their ”RPD Airbnb” but they couldn’t wait to get on the trailer to leave,” RPD wrote on Facebook.

In case you were wondering, Penny and Patsy – the two pigs we helped Richmond Animal Care and Control catch along… Posted by Richmond Police Department on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

In case you were wondering, it’s illegal to own any kind of pig in the City of Richmond.