2 residents die at Henrico rehabilitation center struggling with coronavirus outbreak

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, a center that has already confirmed four COVID-19 fatalities, died in the past day. Canterbury said Friday that they believe the two residents succumbed to the coronavirus as well.

On Thursday, the rehab center shared that a fourth resident had died but could not yet confirm whether the virus caused the death until Friday. In under two weeks, 19 residents and six healthcare workers at the center have tested positive for COVID-19.

