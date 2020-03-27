Breaking News
2 residents die at Henrico rehabilitation center struggling with coronavirus outbreak

2 residents die at Henrico rehabilitation center struggling with coronavirus outbreak

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, a center that has already confirmed four COVID-19 fatalities, died in the past day. Canterbury said Friday that they believe the two residents succumbed to the coronavirus as well.

On Thursday, the rehab center shared that a fourth resident had died but could not yet confirm whether the virus caused the death until Friday. In under two weeks, 19 residents and six healthcare workers at the center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events