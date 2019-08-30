2 seriously hurt after being thrown from motorcycle in Charles City

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were seriously injured after being thrown from a motorcycle following a crash Friday in Charles City County.

Virginia State Police responded to a motorcycle crash at John Tyler Memorial Hwy, .25 miles east of Roxbury Road (Route 106) just before 3:30 p.m.

Police say a man operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle hit the curve, then hit his brakes, causing the motorcycle to lose control.

According to police, the crash flipped the driver and a woman off the motorcycle.

Both were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.