2 students injured after tractor-trailer hits Chesterfield County school bus

Local News

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say two students were injured after a tractor-trailer crashed into a Chesterfield County school bus Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Old Bermuda Hundred Road and Golf Course Road.

Police said the tractor-trailer was turning off of Golf Course Road when it struck the school bus, knocking it off the road. The two students’ injuries were considered non-life-threatening, and only one of the two was taken to the hospital.

Police say charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

