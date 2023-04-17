2 people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Henrico Monday morning.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Henrico County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire at an apartment complex that sent two people to the hospital Monday morning.

A fire department official told 8news crews were called to the Broadmoor Apartments on Tanelorn Drive at 2:32 a.m. and saw flames coming from the 3-story building when they got there.

Two people were rescued and taken to VCU Medical Center with minor injuries. A dog was also rescued.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and it’s not clear how many people will have to find another place to stay.

