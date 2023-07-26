RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Twenty World War II veterans received a hero’s send-off Wednesday at Richmond’s airport as they boarded a plane to New Orleans to visit the National WWII Museum.

The Gary Sinise Foundation is the national charity behind the effort with ‘Soaring Valor’ as the pillar.

Gary Sinise’s uncle Jack was a World War II veteran who brought Sinise to the national museum. Jack’s oral history was presented to Sinise after he died in 2014. This inspired Sinise to pass on the gift to 20 World War II veterans.

Smiles and patriotic pride surrounded the A-10 gate of the Richmond International Airport Wednesday as service men and women awaited their flight to New Orleans.

Doc Jacobs, an ambassador for the Gary Sinise Foundation and a combat-wounded, medically retired U.S. Navy Corpsman, said the war left an impact on the world.

“We fought on all different fronts and brought freedom not just to preserve here in America but to bring freedom around the world,” said Jacobs. “And not having a world war in over 70-plus years kind of put the world on notice.”

The veterans will spend three days providing oral histories to spread awareness and education.

Jacobs told 8News that the experience will be impactful and provide a learning experience for many to come.