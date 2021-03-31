20-year-old killed in King William crash

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single-vehicle crash resulted in one death in King William County on Wednesday afternoon. Virginia State Police say the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Acquinton Church Road, near East River Road.

According to VSP, a 20-year-old man was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar west on Acquinton Church Road and ran off the leftside of the road. Then he pulled back onto the road and ran off the rightside of the road. The vehicle returned to the roadway one more time before running off the rightside again and hitting a tree.

The driver has been identifed as Braydon C. Reed of King William, he was the only person in the Windstar. He sustained life-threatening injuries at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.