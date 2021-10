LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a Nissan Sentra died in a single-vehicle crash on Courthouse Road early Monday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, 20-year-old Madison G. Harris, was ran off the left side of Courthouse Road and struck a tree around 3:19 a.m. on Monday morning. Harris died at the scene, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 20-year-old lived in the Louisa area. Her family has been notified about the crash.